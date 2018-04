CHICAGO (CBS) – It has been almost one year since David Dao was dragged off a United Airlines flight.

Now, the former aviation police officer who dragged Dao is suing both the airline and the City of Chicago.

In the suit, James Long claims he was not trained to deal with those situations.

Specifically, Long claims that he was not trained in the procedure of “level of force” procedures.

Last August, Long was fired from his position with the City of Chicago Department of Aviation.