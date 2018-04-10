CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was critically injured overnight, when a teenager repeatedly stabbed her during an argument in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a 32-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were fighting inside a home in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue around 2:15 a.m., when the younger woman stabbed the older woman in the face, neck, and chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, but police said witnesses identified the suspect.

Area North detectives were investigating.