CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured, including a 5-year-old girl, when a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and caught fire Tuesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said the woman was standing on the sidewalk near 95th and Stony Island around 6:20 p.m., when a BMW heading north on Stony Island hit a Chevy making a left turn.

The BMW’s male driver then lost control of the vehicle, knocked down a traffic light pole, barreled onto the sidewalk, struck the woman, and destroyed the bus shelter behind her, injuring two women and a girl. The SUV burst into flames after the crash.

Witnesses said the 67-year-old woman was thrown more than 50 feet by the force of the impact, landing behind a nearby building.

“When it ran up, it hit that sidewalk, but a lady was literally 50 feet away from the bus terminal bleeding out. So we hopped the gate, me and my boss, and we ran across the street, and I pretty much tried to help her out,” Jereh Brown said.

Janice Gilmore, who lives a few blocks from the scene of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said a 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, and a 5-year-old girl who also were standing on the sidewalk suffered minor injuries, and went to Advocate Trinity Hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Chevy sedan went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Chevy’s driver refused medical attention at the scene; and the BMW driver, a 30-year-old man, went to Trinity, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday night. The Police Major Accident Investigations Unit was investigating.