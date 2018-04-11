CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police shoot a home invasion suspect near the United Center.

It started as a well being check in the 2000 block of West Washington on the near West Side.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has more.

Chicago Police describe a scary situation at a three-flat.

Police opened fire on a man they say was part of a home invasion.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at Hoyne and Washington.

Officers were responding to a well being call but police say they’re not sure who made that call.

When they arrived someone said there was a home invasion in progress.

At that point police heard a gunshot and entered the garden of a three-flat and saw a man dragging a 23-year-old woman into a bedroom.

Police say the man and woman did not know each other which is why they’re calling it a home invasion.

The man was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The woman was shot in the arm and listed in serious condition.

The officer was placed on a 30 day administrative leave which is standard procedure.