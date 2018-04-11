CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time prosecutors are laying out some of their evidence against the man once known as Chicago’s public enemy number one.

They say evidence against Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman includes killings, torture, kidnappings and even an attempt to smuggle seven tons of cocaine in cans of jalapeños.

Guzman is accused of running an international drug trafficking ring.

Including a major hub in Chicago.

He was captured but escaped prison twice in Mexico.

Guzman was brought to the U.S. earlier this year and is currently in custody in New York.