CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are warning drivers to stay away from a stretch of State Road 51 in a residential area, after a huge sinkhole opened in the street.

The sinkhole opened on Lincoln Street (State Road 51) near 9th Street late Wednesday morning, according to Hobart Police.

The hole was nearly the length of a Kia sedan that fell in the hole, and several feet wide. Both tires on the driver’s side of the car fell in the hole, while the wheels on the passenger’s side were still on t he roadway.

Police said drivers should steer clear of the area, as the road will need to be repaired once the car is removed from the hole.

There has been no word of any injuries, or what caused the sinkhole to form.