CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s effort to reduce violent crime is receiving a $10 million boost from billionaire Ken Griffin, the richest man in Illinois.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will explain how the $10 million donation will be used to make the city safer at a press conference Wednesday morning at the Grand Central District police station.

The money will be used to beef up the Police Department’s use of technology to track and fight crime.

Griffin’s donation will help expand the collaboration between CPD and the University of Chicago Crime Lab, which has been working with the city to incorporate smart policing into the crime-fighting strategy.

Over the past couple years, the Police Department has been building so-called nerve centers that use state-of-the-art technology to predict where future crimes might happen. The tech heavy centers also speed up police response times by using the ShotSpotter system and a massive network of surveillance cameras.

“In early 2017, in two of our most historically violent districts in the city – Englewood on the South Side, and Harrison on the West Side – we started our technology investments,” Johnson said at a City Club of Chicago luncheon Tuesday. “That means that they knew where a shooting happened, where a car was speeding down a street, and where a suspect was running. That’s the real-time data that officers were getting, and are getting today.”

Police officials said the nerve centers have helped reduce the number of murders this year by 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Officers in the field are receiving real-time data from analytics … on their own smart phones; and because of the gunshot detection systems, they knew exactly where a shooting occurred as opposed to searching for a crime scene,” Johnson said. “This year we expanded the technology to an additional six districts, so that now half of the entire city is covered by this technology.”

Griffin, founder and CEO of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, frequently has donated money to benefit Chicago institutions.

Last year, he donated $125 million to the University of Chicago’s economics department. In 2016, he donated $12 million to the Chicago Park District to divide the Lakefront Trail into separate paths for cyclists and joggers.

Griffin also is a member of the Illinois team seeking to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to Chicago.