CHICAGO (CBS) — New surveillance video showing the moment an SUV slammed into a South Side bus shelter, killing a woman.

That video is now part of an ongoing police investigation.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has more.

Chicago Police said the driver of an SUV was speeding when it hit a car.

And then 67-year-old Janice Gilmore.

Before bringing down a traffic light and bus shelter.

But on security video from a nearby business, it shows the SUV traveling so fast it’s a blur before it slams into the sedan.

From another angle, you see the bus shelter collapse.

“I pretty much heard it and then seen the aftermath,” says Jereh Brown who tried to help Gilmore, along with his boss.

Witnesses say Gilmore was crossing Stoney Island when the SUV hit her.

Four people were under the bus shelter when it fell.

Including Tiffany Carter and her young daughter Takia.

Carter ran, then went back to get Takia who was under the debris.

Both only suffered bruises.

The other two also unhurt, along with the SUV’s driver.

Brown says the driver went over to Gilmore and tried to talk to her.

“I looked up and I saw him and he was pretty much saying he didn’t know what happened,” says Brown.

The SUV driver was cited for failure to reduce speed and having no insurance.

Witnesses say they believe the driver is from out of state and driving a rental car.

Police indicate more charges could be on the way.