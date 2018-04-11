WHEATON (CBS) — An elderly man was robbed and beaten when two men broke into his home and robbed him.

The attacked happened Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. near the corner of Prairie and Leonard in Wheaton, CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports.

Police say the 86-year-old man was awoken by two men at the front door.

When he answered, the suspects broke in, ransacked the home, beat him and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The offenders ran to a black Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows and fled, police said.

The victim remains in the hosptial in intensive care, but is expected to recover.

Police are hoping somebody in the neighborhood has security video of the attack.