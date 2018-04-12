CHICAGO (CBS) — On the health watch, the numbers are staggering.

More than 34 million Americans have diabetes.

More than 80 million likely have prediabetes, and many don’t even know it.

There’s a huge event Saturday in Chicago to try to tackle this epidemic.

CBS 2 talked to Northwestern University endocrinologist Dr. Amisha Wallia about seven things people need to know about the disease.

Wallia does not have diabetes, but she just began wearing a new monitor on her arm so she can better understand what her patients will experience.

CBS 2 is a proud partner with the American Diabetes Association.

The annual Health and Wellness Expo is set for Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at McCormick Place.

You can get free screenings, get lots of information and have some fun.

CBS 2’s Rob Johnson will be there with other CBS 2 personalities so stop by and say hello.