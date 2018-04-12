CHICAGO (CBS) — In a few months, the last Sears store in Chicago will be no more.

The Hoffman Estates-based retailer said it will close its Six Corners store in the Old Irving Park neighborhood in mid-July. The auto center will close in mid-May.

The property was one of 265 locations Sears sold to Seritage Growth Properties in 2015. Sears has been leasing the store and auto center ever since, but the company said Seritage now plans to reclaim the two buildings.

The Six Corners store first opened in October 1938. A liquidation sale at the store will begin April 27.

“Although we are disappointed by this last store closure in Chicago, by no means does this change our commitment to our customers and presence to Chicago’s residents,” spokesman Howard Riefs said in an email

Sears said it plans to maintain about 150 employees at its offices in the Loop, where it operates its Shop Your Way membership rewards platform.

The company also has stores in Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Chicago Ridge, Darien, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Joliet, Matteson, McHenry, Melrose Park, Naperville, Niles, North Riverside, Oswego, Schaumburg, Streamwood, Tinley Park, Vernon Hills, and West Dundee.