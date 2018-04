CHICAGO (CBS) — Finally.

For the first time since Oct. 22, 2017, the citizens of Chicago can experience what 70 degrees feels like. The temperature hit that magic number at Midway Airport late Thursday morning.

Remember Monday? The snow-pening day at Wrigley Field?

Or the 200 or so fans watching the White Sox?

There might be 200 people at White Sox game (not exaggerating) and I don’t blame them… freezing, overcast and people work! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pr7ds4LKO1 — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) April 9, 2018

Those days seem like a thing of the past.

Or maybe not.

Here is the seven-day forecast from Megan Glaros:

Sunday, ugh.