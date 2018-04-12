HARRISBURG, IL (Patch.com) — Millions of people around the world were captivated by a video of an 11-year-old boy yodeling his way through the Hank Williams Sr. classic “Lovesick Blues” at an Illinois Walmart store — including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The TV star was an immediate fan of young singer Mason Ramsey, who’s known to country music lovers as “Little Hank.”

Mason traveled from Golconda, Illinois, a town of about 700 people, to Los Angeles, telling Ellen it was his first time on an airplane. Asked whether he likes L.A., he quipped, “Yeah, but I’m a country boy.” He also had a quick answer as to why he’s so fond of singing at Walmart: “It’s the only store we’ve got.”

