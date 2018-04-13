CHICAGO (CBS) — On the health watch anyone headed to the American Diabetes Association Expo will be greeted by some staggering statitstics.

One out of every 11 Americans has diabetes.

More than 18,000 young people are diagnosed with Type One diabetes every year.

CBS 2 caught up with a volunteer at the ADA Expo who knows about diabetes all too well.

“Both of my parents were diagnosed with diabetes and I wanted to get involved with the American Diabetes Association so I would know how to treat my parents,” says ADA Expo volunteer Roslyn Joshua-Curry. “I would know what the triggers were, whether their insulin was too high or too low.”

CBS 2 will be at the Expo on Saturday.

At the event, you can get all kinds of free health screenings to make sure you’re as healthy as possible.

Don’t miss the American Diabetes Association Expo Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. at McCormick Place.