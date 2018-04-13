(CBS) — An armed Cedar Lake, Ind., man was shot by a police officer on Friday, authorities said.

Police were responding to a 911 call at a residence in the 7100 block of West 132nd, when an officer was confronted by a 74-year-old man with a handgun.

The man disregarded orders to drop his weapon and proceeded to point the handgun at the officer.

“The officer fearing for his safety and others in the neighborhood fired at the suspect to stop the threat,” according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s office, which is now investigating the shooting.

The suspect was struck and transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he was being treated.