CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials in Will County continue their investigation after a human leg was found near the Lockport locks on the Des Plaines River.

Police were conducting a search on the river late Friday morning for clues and other human remains.

On Wednesday night, deputies recovered a right leg of an unknown person.

Workers were assisting a ship through the lock and one of the deck hands on the boat observed a leg floating in the locks nearby.

It appears to be a the right leg of a while male, police say.

Authorities are checking area police departments for any missing persons. The remains will be tested for DNA.