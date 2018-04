(CBS) — A 25-year-old Gary, Ind., man was shot in the neck on Friday morning.

Gary police were called after receiving reports of a man down in the 1700 block of Hayes Street.

Police found a man in a front yard with a gun shot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.