CHICAGO (CBS) — A video circulating on social media today appears to show a McDonald’s employee shouting and slapping a customer.

In the video, a woman in a uniform is seen approaching a second woman while speaking loudly. The woman in the uniform then raises her hands, striking the second woman.

The woman who was slapped does not immediately leave her spot in front of the cash register after the woman who struck her walks away.

According to WJAX-TV, the incident took place at a McDonald’s in Jacksonville, Florida.