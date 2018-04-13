CHICAGO (CBS) — Prince Harry’s bride to be, Meghan Markle, is reportedly in Chicago.

TMZ reports Markle, a 2003 Northwestern University graduate, visited the British visa application center downtown to fill out some paperwork.

TMZ says she was wearing a White Sox hat, spent about 10 minutes there and had four bodyguards with her.

The Chicago Tribune reports Markle flew into Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Thursday.

Responding to reports that Chicago Police were at the visa office to assist with Markle’s visit, a spokesman said, “We do not discuss security protocols provided to dignitaries.”

She may be staying in the city for the weekend.