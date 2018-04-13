CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man who was shot by police during a home invasion has been charged with multiple felonies.

Marcos Malvaisa has been charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated assault of a peace officer, and misdemeanor battery.

Police said Malvaisa shot a 23-year-old woman during a home invasion Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

Officers responded to a call for a well-being check around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a three-flat near Damen and Washington. When police arrived at the home, they discovered a home invasion in progress.

The officers heard a gunshot inside, and when they entered the garden apartment, they spotted Malvaisa holding a woman at gunpoint, police said.

Police said Malvaisa shot the woman in the arm during the incident, and when he started dragging the woman into a bedroom, a police officer shot him in the stomach.

The woman was hospitalized in good condition. Malvaisa was taken to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Malvaisa on Friday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.