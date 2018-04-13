CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer’s car was shot several times early Friday morning as he was dropping someone off in the Irving Park neighborhood, when another driver became furious that the officer’s car was blocking an alley.

Police said the officer was dropping someone off near Keeler and Roscoe around 1:20 a.m., when four men in a dark Ford Taurus pulled up behind him.

One of the men was livid that the alley was blocked, according to police. The officer tried to calm the man down, but when the officer was getting back into the car, the man fired several shots.

The officer was not injured, but four or five bullets struck his car.

The men fled the scene, and no one was in custody Friday morning.

Area North detectives were investigating.