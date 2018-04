CHICAGO (CBS) — Romeoville Mayor John Noak has been charged with driving under the influence.

Romeoville police officers, after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver, pulled over Noak’s vehicle on Romeo Road, west of Belmont around 5:46 p.m. on Thursday.

After determining Noak was impaired, officers placed him under arrest.

Noak was charged with improper lane usage, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, and driving under the influence.

Mr. Noak was released on bond.