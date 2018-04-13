CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is in custody after two people were stabbed, one fatally, in Logan Square Thursday night.

When police arrived to the scene in the 2300 block of North Kedzie, they found one adult male dead. A 60-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The officers learned that the victims and known offender were drinking together when the offender pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victims and fled.

The offender was taken into custody by responding units a short distance away.

No charges have yet been filed.