CHICAGO (CBS) — Contractors working on a job in Lake Barrington turned into heroes at a moment’s notice.

They ran into danger to save a man’s life.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards has their story.

“I’m lucky those guys were here. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

That what Mike Walsh said about the men who saved him.

A ripping fire started on the lower level. Walsh was upstairs.

Two days after the blaze, he meets the window contractor who saved his life.

The contractors ran from a nearby home and banged on Walsh’s house.

“One of my guys got a ladder, we put the ladder to where he was at and then we helped him down” said contractor Leo Zavalza.

“I don’t remember anything else after that,” said Walsh.

He was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was so intense it spread to the adjoining neighbor’s home.

Walsh lost everything but the one thing that mattered most.

“I owe them a lot of gratitude,” said Walsh.

The cause of the fire is unknown but a YouCaring site has been set up hoping to raise money for Mike Walsh to start rebuilding.