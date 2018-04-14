CHICAGO (CBS) — What you eat doesn’t just affect your physical health, it can also impact your mental and emotional health.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot talks to registered dietitian and president of 80 Twenty Nutrition Christy Brissette about surprising foods that can boost your mood.

“Dark chocolate is fantastic for mood boosting,” says Brissette. “It’s helpful in lowering stress hormones and it also boosts dopamine.”

Bread can also help to boost serotonin levels that gives a mood boosting impact,” adds Brissette.

