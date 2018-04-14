CHICAGO (CBS) — Gun rights and gun control advocates brought their countering messages to Palos Heights Saturday.

The Palos-Orland League of Women Voters hosted a gun control meeting at the public library.

Organizers say they want Governor Bruce Rauner’s recent veto of the gun dealer licensing act overturned.

But not everyone who attended the meeting agreed.

“I wanted to explain why the bill will decrease the amount of crimes that are committed with guns that illegally purchased in Illinois,” said organizer Sara Knizhnik.

“They claim that it’s a public health crisis, but I have yet to see the statistics that backup that statement,” said Tim Stoub from Peotone.

The meeting comes as gun rights supporters held rallies across the country.