CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of the Syrian community in Chicago are responding to President Trump’s orders to launch airstrikes on Syria.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports on reaction from the founder of the Syrian Community Network.

The founder described the incident last week when a chemical attack that killed dozens of Syrians including women and children.

Suzanne Akhras believes President Trump made the right move by sending a message to the Syrian regime.

“I do welcome the strikes. I do hope there will be some kind of outcome from these strikes,” said Akhras. “Otherwise if we do what we did last year and we just hit an empty airfield, there’s no point in doing it.”

Akhras said she hopes Trump will have a change of heart on the travel ban policy and allow Syrian refugees to come to America.

She started the Syrian Community Network three years ago to help refugee families make that transition.

Right now there are more than 180 Syrian families in Chicago.