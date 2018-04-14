CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning.

It’s in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS says strong winds will result in waves of 12 to 18 feet.

Elevated lake levels could produce the inundation of flood prone areas near the lake.

Those areas include parts of Lakeshore Drive north of the Oak Street curve as well as the bike path.

The National Weather services says residents on or near the shore in the warned area “should be alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property.”