CHICAGO (CBS) — They’re taking on the boys club of business.

In a growing trend women-only works paces are popping up in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos explains in this original report.

In two spaces, two different women have the same idea.

Empowered women empowering women.

“We’ve seen the impact of uniting together and raising our voices,” said Alicia Driskill, CEO and Founder of Evolveher.

“We are ready to speak up for ourselves. We’re being unapologetically ourselves,” added Zhazha Casanova, owner of Studio G.

“But I think the important thing now is focusing on how we move forward,” said Driskill.

This is their way to figure it out.

Evolveher, a loft in River North. And Studio G on the South Side.

Women-only work spaces.

“No boys allowed. Sorry,” said Casanova.

“We’re not men haters. We love men. It’s more about supporting women and giving back,” said Driskill.

It’s female focused.

“(We have) photographers, videographers, pediatric occupational therapists. It’s really a broad range,” said Driskill

Women pay a membership to use the spaces to work and learn.

“We have a podcast room, We have a YouTube room,” said Casanova.

“We drive real business. We help support business grow,” added Driskill.

Connecting and collaborating.

“We didn’t want to be just another co-working space,” she said.

A contrast to the so-called boys club of business.

“We’re not really going against it. We’re just trying to level up with them,” said Casanova.