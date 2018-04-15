CHICAGO (CBS) — Queen Bey slayed the crowds at Coachella.

Beyonce showed up late at the music festival but it was worth the wait for fans. The superstar surprised the crowd by bringing out the members of her former group Destiny’s Child.

Fans went wild as Beyonce and Destiny’s Child went through hit after hit for nearly two hours. She had a full marching band backing her up.

She also thanked Coachella for allowing her be the first black woman to ever headline the California music festival.

From Coachella to Cleveland it was the celebration of the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

It opened with a tribute to Tom Petty.

The 2018 inductees are Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues, Dire Straits, the Cars and Nina Simone.

The ceremony will air on May 5 on HBO.