CHICAGO (CBS) — Orders from President Donald Trump to launch airstrikes in Syria is drawing mixed reactions in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has details on local protests as well as what scholars and Syrians have to say about the military action.

Some in the Syrian community believe it was a small positive step in the right direction while others believe it will only cause more problems for the U.S. and American troops in Syria.

Dozens of protesters marched Saturday from Federal Plaza to Trump Tower. Demonstrators say they are against Trump’s administration and believe this is a war of aggression.

But the president of the Syrian American Council chapter in Chicago thinks President Trump is sending the right message to the Syrian regime.

He says people want to see justice after seeing the chemical attacks in Syria. The attack last week killed dozens of people including children.

“We say enough with death, enough with killing civilians,” said Hani Atassi, president of the Syrian American Council chapter in Chicago.

University of Chicago political science professor Robert Pape doesn’t think the airstrikes will make much difference and may put U.S. troops at risk for retaliation.

Right now there are 2,000 American troops in Syria.