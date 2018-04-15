CHICAGO (CBS) — A new study out of Great Britain reports that women going through menopause suffer extreme pressure at work and that creates an unhealthy environment.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to Dr. Lee Shulman, a professor of obstetrics at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University about the symptoms affecting women.

“Hot flashes, sleep deprivation, these can have an adverse effect on women’s health,” said Shulman. “And if she’s in a position in an office making management decisions, these things may have a dire effect.”

Shulman says menopause can bring an increased risk of certain cancers and cardiovascular disease.

He said some of the best treatments include estrogen replacement therapies and a modification in diet and exercise.

For more on menopause in the workplace, visit this website for more information and tips to stay healthy.