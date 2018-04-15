CHICAGO (CBS) — One of Chicago’s busiest CTA terminals re-opened today with a new look.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has the story from the 95th Street Red Line station with a look at the finished product.

The terminal is bright and clean and most of all for passengers, it is safe for people transferring from the trains to buses.

A major upgrade from what the old terminal looked like.

Money for the project came from local, state and federal levels.

On the South Side, it was a cold and rainy Sunday.

But there’s now a bright spot: the 95th street CTA terminal had a makeover.

“It’s nice in there,” said CTA rider Regina Price.

The 280 million dollar project officially opened Sunday making it easier for the roughly 20,000 people who pass through everyday.

“It’s different. It looks up to date, and not old and worn out,” said CTA rider Kenron Matthews.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel hopped off a city bus pulling up to the new station for a big celebration.

“If you want to have a 21st century economy, you need to have a 21st century foundation and a system that works,” said Emanuel.

It’s the station’s first overhaul since 1969.

Across the street, construction still underway on the north terminal expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The upgrade also a boost to surrounding businesses.

“For business, it’s going to help out a lot since bus stop is really close to our store,” said convenience store owner Adel Hossain.

“We should have something nice on our side of town,” said Price.

Mayor Emanuel made it clear that the project is not the end.

He is still pushing to see the Red Line extension all the way to 130th Street.