CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man shot and killed in a robber on Chicago’s South Side earlier this week makes an emotional plea to the public.

“Maybe you just meant to rob him and not kill him but please, please turn yourself in,” said the sister of Eric Bones.

Family and friends held hands during a vigil Saturday night.

They remembered the 34-year-old who was killed Monday.

The group also released 34 blue balloons to honor the number of years he lived.

Police say Bones was shot and killed during a robbery in the 5300 block of South Honore. Authorities are still looking for the shooter.