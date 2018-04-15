CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow, rain or combination of both covered the roadways Sunday.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from a suburban expressway oasis.

It’s what drivers are calling the extended version of winter.

This is the time of year, convertibles are hoping to put their tops down.

Instead vehicles may be putting the plows down.

In Gurnee the slick, slippery conditions forcing a car onto the side of the road.

Sleet and icy conditions coating trees and roadways.

That’s definitely the case near the state line.

It can be especially slippery near bridges and overpasses that tend to ice up much quicker and caution should be used in those areas.

Freezing rain and sleet dragging down branches.

There are reports of power lines coming down as well. ComEd reported more than 2,000 customers without power in Lake County Sunday.