CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are releasing surveillance video of a stabbing attack in Lincoln Park.

Investigators believe the video shows the suspect’s car, a dark blue or black Cadillac SRX.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect parking the vehicle on Wayne Street shortly before Tuesday’s attack on Webster near Racine.

The man is then seen getting back into the vehicle afterwards.

The 21-year-old victim shared photos of her injuries on a GoFundMe page.

She suffered stab wounds on her face, neck and hand.