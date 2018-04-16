BOSTON (AP) – Tatyana McFadden has won the women’s wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon. The 28-year-old from Maryland crossed the finish line on Boylston Street on Monday in an official time of 2 hour, 4 minutes, 39 seconds. It was the slowest winning time in 30 years.

It gives McFadden five Boston Marathon wins and a record-setting 22 victories in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series. The Russian-born McFadden is a graduate of the University of Illinois. She says she’s overwhelmed after winning what she knew would be a tough race. She also won this year’s women’s wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon.

