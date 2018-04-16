AURORA, IL (Patch.com) — A retired Aurora teacher wanted on child porn charges was found dead Saturday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. According to police, two men found the body of Robert L. James, 63, of the 1600 block of Garfield Ave., in a field in the 100 block of W. Indian Trail around 1:30 p.m.

James, who had retired from West Aurora School District 129, was charged with multiple felonies in 2016, including producing and possessing child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child. Police say James allegedly had pornographic images of children younger than 13 and exposed himself to a child he knew who was younger than 13 before soliciting a sex act from that child.

See more via Patch.