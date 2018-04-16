CHICAGO (CBS) – Flowers capped by mounds of snow are a common scene throughout the Chicagoland area and the cold temperatures have been too frigid for many plants. The wet ground beneath melting snow is making it nearly impossible for lawn services to get to work.

Garden centers like Lurvey’s in Park Ridge report 1,000 fewer sales in the past 30 days when compared to this time last year.

Independent gardeners like Alberto Juarez say they’re losing money.

“It’s hard. It’s hard financially. It’s too cold and too wet [to put down mulch.] We don’t want to damage the property. We want it to look beautiful and not make a mess on the grass,” explains Juarez.

Juarez says he’s worried about the weeks ahead, saying his lawn service takes care of about 600 customers. He says he wasn’t been able to service any of his customers over the past weekend.