GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Students at a Gary, Ind., high school are getting the power to choose what they will eat for lunch.

Student Choice — a new national pilot program at Calumet New Tech High School — is giving students a say on what they eat.

This week, they’ll choose from entrees like Korean chicken bulgogi, crispy chicken breast tenders, diced turkey and ham with bacon-covered baked potatoes and buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips.

Students vote for their favorite meal.