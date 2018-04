CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted for breaking into a Lakeview woman’s home and attacking her is now in custody.

Police say Antjuon Caver turned himself in, saying he was the one who kicked in the rear door of the 24-year-old woman’s residence in the 900 block of West George Street last February.

He allegedly tied her up, put tape over her mouth and stole her laptop, cellphone, and car keys.

Caver is charged with one felony count of home invasion.