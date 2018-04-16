Filed Under:missing woman, Oswego

CHICAGO (CBS) – Oswego Police are searching for a missing Oswego woman.

Police say 61-year old Susan Stumpe was last seen around 6pm Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Susan Stumpe was reported missing on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Credit: Oswego Police Department)

She was driving a 2013 black Mercedes C300 with license plate number ZV40065, heading towards Naperville to see a movie. She had her dog, a white West Highland Terrier, with her.

(Credit: Oswego Police Department)

Oswego Police say she may have traveled to Calument City, then traveled on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway through the Rosemont/O’Hare area. She was last tracked in Elgin around 3am.

Susan is described as a 5’4″, 160 pound woman with blond/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oswego Police at 630-551-7300 or 911.

