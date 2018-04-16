By Pete Prisco



(CBS Sports)- Sometimes an NFL team and a draft pick just make sense together.

They fit. They work. They seem like the perfect marriage.

As we ready for the 2018 NFL Draft next week, here’s a look at some of the players I think would be perfect fits for some NFL teams.

Some might actually end up with those teams – which would make their careers interesting from my standpoint.

Then again, maybe there won’t be any matches come the draft. If not, that’s too bad because I think the 10 matches below make perfect sense.

Wyoming QB Josh Allen to the Bills

Buffalo’s last big-time quarterback was Jim Kelly, who had the arm to rip it through the weather in upstate New York. Allen would be able to do that as well. When Bills general manger Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott were with the Carolina Panthers, they had a strong-armed passer in Cam Newton. Allen would be the ideal choice for the Bills with his power and strength.

NC State DE Bradley Chubb to the Colts

The Colts were last in the league in sacks last season and are in need of a dominant edge rusher. Chubb can play with his hand in the ground or standing up, which makes him an attractive option for the Colts. He would be an immediate upgrade over anything they have on the roster right now.

UCLA OT Kolton Miller to the Patriots

The Patriots lost left tackle Nate Solder and backup Cam Fleming in free agency. They do have Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle coming back, but neither is a left tackle. Antonio Garcia is a possibility if he is healthy, but Miller would be a great fit. He has the look of Patriots lineman with his style of play and ability to get even better with good coaching.

Georgia LB Roquan Smith to the Raiders

The Raiders have had issues at linebacker for a long time. They signed Tahir Whitehead in free agency, but I think Smith is needed to further upgrade that unit. He is a powerfully built player who is strong enough to hold up in the middle. Oh, and he can run.

NC State RB Nyheim Hines to the Patriots

The Patriots love versatility and they would get that from Hines. He played both receiver and running back in his career for the Wolfpack. He is an explosive player who can be a matchup problem for every defense. Josh McDaniels would have a field day with this kid.

Iowa center James Daniels to the Bengals

They’ve had problems for years inside at center with overrated Russell Bodine. He had a problem getting push, which is why they had issues running the ball consistently at times. Daniels would seem to be a perfect pick to help the inside of their line. He is tough and physical and comes from a program that teaches the NFL way when it comes to line play.

Florida State safety Derwin James to the Buccaneers

The Bucs have a good, young safety in Justin Evans, who flashed as a rookie last year. But they need another game-changer next to him. James would be that guy. He can do so many things well, including playing the run near the line of scrimmage. Defensive coordinator Mike Smith needs playmakers on the back end, and James is certainly one of those.

Ohio State CB Denzel Ward to the Packers

New defensive coordinator Mike Pettine likes his corners to play press-man in his blitz-heavy scheme. Ward can do that better than any corner in this draft. He would step in and solve a position that has been a trouble spot for the Packers for some time.

Maryland receiver D.J. Moore to the Jaguars

They re-signed Marqise Lee and added Donte Moncrief, but they need more help than that. They need a young receiver who can be a No. 1 threat. That’s Moore. Scouts I talked with think he will be a better NFL player than he was a college player. I tend to agree. This makes too much sense.

Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch to the Bears

The Bears have had injury issues inside at linebacker the past few season and they don’t have a real game changer there. Vander Esch can be that type of player. He could be three-down player on a defense that is growing under Vic Fangio. I won’t sit here and say he’s the next Brian Urlacher, but he has the talent to be a star player.