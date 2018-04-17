CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning people after an attempted sexual assault in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police say a man tried to assault a woman while she was inside her car around 5 p.m. Monday near 80th Place and St. Louis Avenue, CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports.

The victim told police a man approached her from behind, tried to assault her and took off running eastbound after the attempt.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect.

Police are reminding people in the neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings, don’t walk alone, and call 911 to report anything suspicious.