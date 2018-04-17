Chicago (CBS) – A Cook County Jail detainee has been indicted after being identified as the second person involved in an incident where marijuana was left in an inmate-only bathroom at Stroger hospital.

Cook County correctional officers found about 6 grams of suspected marijuana in the hospital’s inmate-only bathroom on January 30. Investigators identified 27 year old David Fuller as the person who had placed the package under the bathroom doorway. Fuller is on parole following an aggravated battery conviction. Fuller was charged last month with attempting to bring cannabis into a penal institution. He was released on bond.

Investigators say Fuller left the marijuana package for inmate Odell Calvin, who was at Stroger Hospital for an appointment, so Calvin could bring the contraband into the jail.

A Cook County Grand Jury indicted Calvin on the charge of attempting to bring cannabis into a penal institution. Calvin has been in custody since 2015 on multiple charges, including car jacking, armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The defendants are innocent until proven guilty by the government in a court of law.