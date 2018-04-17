CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day disabled list.

Rizzo had been sidelined by lower back tightness. He got the start for Tuesday’s series opener against St. Louis.

While Rizzo returned to the lineup, veteran utilityman Ben Zobrist was scratched with back tightness. Ian Happ replaced Zobrist in the leadoff spot and started in center field, and Jason Heyward moved from center to right.

Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Rizzo on the roster.

The matchup with the Cardinals was Rizzo’s first game since April 5. He batted .107 (3 for 28) with a homer and three RBIs in his first six games this season.

