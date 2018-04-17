Chicago (CBS) – The Gary Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Faith Leann Davis. Faith is a 19 year old white female. She is 5’2″, weighs 110 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Faith Davis was last seen in the area of East 15th Avenue and Carolina Street wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots. She did not take a coat.

Faith Leann Davis is considered an endangered adult due to medical needs. She does not have her medication with her and may be disoriented and afraid. Faith has no known associates in the area and no means by which to care for herself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Faith Leann Davis is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar of the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300 ext 3042 or call 911.