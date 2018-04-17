CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Gary, Indiana, were searching for the shooter who killed a 28-year-old woman and wounded her 8-year-old daughter early Tuesday morning.

Pamela Hunter, a mother of five, was found dead inside her home around 2 a.m. Tuesday, after police responded to a report of a shooting near 35th and King Drive.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed Huner had been shot more than once.

Her 8-year-old daughter also had been shot, and was being treated at the hospital on Tuesday. Police said her injuries were not life threatening.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said Hunter “seemed like a lovely woman.”

“You’d see her, off and on, especially with the children,” she said. “She always used to be with her kids, every time I seen her.”

“That’s why I don’t see why they shot her so many times the way they did,” she added.

Gary police would not confirm if the shots were fired from inside or outside the home, or if a shattered window at the house was caused by gunfire.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots, then saw officers arrive.

A Gary police spokesperson said a man flagged down officers when they arrived, informing them Hunter and her daughter had been shot.

“I heard the little girl got shot in her foot. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s just sad. It’s just stupidness going on,” Hunter’s neighbor said.

Hunter’s family said her five children have been placed in the care of relatives while police search for the killer.

Gary police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.