HARVEY (CBS) — South suburban Harvey will have access to nearly $1.4 million in tax revenue after a judge blocked the city from collecting the money last week.

The Illinois Appellate Court lifted the temporary restraining order on Monday.

Thirty Harvey police officers and firefighters lost their jobs to layoffs last week after the city could’t afford to pay them without that cash.

The city had sued the Illinois State Comptroller’s office, seeking to force the state to release $1.4 million in revenue being held to satisfy its police pension debt.

City officials said they needed the money to cover day-to-day bills. Another judge previously ruled the state acted properly to hold the money to cover pension costs that have gone unpaid for years.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza has said her office was just following the letter of the law by withholding the money.