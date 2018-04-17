CHICAGO (Patch.com) — Illinois residents fall victim to identity theft more often than the rest of America, and habitual procrastinators who wait to file their taxes are particularly at risk, according to a new report. There were 371,061 reported cases of identity theft last year, including 15,841 in Illinois, the online financial news site 24/7 Wall St. reported on Friday.

Overall, identity theft seems to be falling in the country. There were nearly 400,000 cases in 2016 and more than 490,000 known incidents in 2015, the report said.

